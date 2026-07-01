Xbox’s Project Helix Is Reportedly a Fully Digital‑Only Console, No Disc Drive

Sony shocked gamers with the announcement that physical disc production is ending in January 2028 for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles. Now, just a few hours later, a new report suggests that Xbox is planning a similar approach for the next generation of hardware.

Report: Project Helix Will Drop The Disc Drive too

Screenshot: Microsoft

PlayStation has officially confirmed that in response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. Although the statement cites “consumer preferences” as the motivation, the early reactions and trending topics on social media have been very negative so far.

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As vocal Sony fans speak out against the change on social media, the larger video game community has also been considering what this might mean for the rest of the industry. Xbox is also working on its next generation of hardware with the mysterious Project Helix, and it seems quite possible the company could be looking to save money by removing a disc drive option from those SKUs, as well.

Xbox hasn’t officially made a statement regarding a disc-less future yet, but some new reporting suggests that plans are already being discussed behind closed doors. According to a report from Windows Central, Xbox will be taking a similar approach when it comes to its next generation of hardware:

“As for Project Helix, our sources also suggest that Microsoft’s next-generation console will drop the disc drive, too.”

No official source was cited for this intel, so gamers will definitely want to wait for more official confirmation before jumping to any conclusions.

Gamers who have been around for a few generations of consoles will likely remember that Xbox was the first company to attempt to move closer to a disc-less, always-online ecosystem.

The Xbox One 2013 reveal at E3 was a bit of a disaster and fan reaction was incredibly negative at the time. Xbox quickly rolled back those plans and recommitted to offering physical media options.

When Will Project Helix Arrive

Screenshot: Microsoft

Right now, Xbox has teased Project Helix, but the console hasn’t officially been revealed and gamers actually know very little about it. Xbox has confirmed that the machine will be a place to play Xbox and PC games, but it’s unclear what sort of price point the machine will launch at, what the different SKUs will be, or when it will arrive. The ongoing component crisis and memory price increases will definitely impact at least a few of those answers.

Now that the June Xbox Games Showcase came and went without mention of Project Helix, it may be a while before consumers learn any more about the upcoming hardware. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation home console hardware.

At this time there is no final name or official release window for Project Helix.