‘Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’ May Be One of the Most Technically Impressive Video Games I’ve Ever Played (Review)

It’s hard to play Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition without thinking of the time I spent online during the release period of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. I’m as devoted to the monster-collecting genre as any, with a massive Magikarp tattooed on my left forearm to prove said devotion to the series. But after playing through Xenoblade Chronicles X, I couldn’t help but laugh and remember people trying to blame the Switch and its “underpowered” hardware for the failures of the ninth generation. I was repeatedly in awe at the gorgeous vistas and incredible draw distances that were oftentimes on show.

But, as with any game, graphics can only do some of the heavy lifting. Xenoblade Chronicles X is an incredibly dense game with a massive story and a humongous world, and it is one of the most technically rich games I’ve ever played. Somehow, this was all done on a handheld that came out almost a decade ago. Xenoblade Chronicles X is a victory lap for the Nintendo Switch and the harbinger of a new generation.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Size and Scale of ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’ Constantly Had Me in Awe

While I was one of 30 people who owned a Wii U in America, Xenoblade Chronicles X was one of those games that didn’t capture my interest. Sure, I had seen how much the original Xenoblade Chronicles was going for on the Wii, and I was smart; I would have invested. But I was in my shooter era at the time. I couldn’t be bothered with a massive, nuanced game like this. Now that I’m older and wiser, my first experience with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition was, understandably, shocking. The size and scope of its world are mind-numbing, to say the least.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a massive game. The base game was already rather meaty, with roughly 80 hours of gameplay to keep fans entertained. But that was on a home console at the time, and even on the underpowered Wii U, the game was still gorgeous. The Definitive Edition tidies up the visuals even further, adds more story content, and just makes the whole package all the more appealing. The map itself is worth the price of admission, with around 154 square miles to explore. It’s a huge world, and the lack of loading, even when flying over the skies in the Skell, is incredibly impressive on the technological front.

Regardless of Where I Was in the World, ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’ Is a Visual Feast

The sheer scope of the world is already insane enough, but the graphical fidelity is the most striking part of all. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition feels like a game that should be impossible on the Nintendo Switch. The draw distances, lack of loading screens, and even texture quality are impressive. There are some performance dips on the aging console, especially in handheld mode, but that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to accept to have something this ambitious on a handheld. It feels like just yesterday that I was playing a Game Boy in the back seat of my parents’ van. Now, all of a sudden, games like this are possible.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

A Complex, Intricate, and Incredibly Interesting Narrative

As I’ve mentioned many times before, graphics can only take a game so far on its journey. I’ve played plenty of visually appealing games, only to be left wanting more from the story. That couldn’t be the case here, as Xenoblade Chronicles X unravels an incredibly intricate story throughout its runtime. Countless characters are introduced, and plenty of hours were spent wondering what was going to happen next. It’s been quite a while since a game had me in its grips this badly, especially since I never wanted to stop playing.

While the story and overall lore may not be as enthralling as the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy, there’s still plenty that kept me hanging on the edge of my seat. But, here’s the thing. Xenoblade Chronicles X is the most mechanically in-depth game in the franchise. It’s a game that pushes players to learn everything they can about their specific character, their team composition, and the world around them to become a force of nature. Customizing a Skell, alongside the player character and my teammates, made me fall in love with every member. I struggled to figure out whom I should bring with me at any given time.

Visually Rich and Mechanically Deep, ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’ is a Treat

The Xenoblade franchise has always had one of the more “confusing” battle layouts. Playing out like an MMO rather than a typical RPG, it sometimes feels like you’re playing an Excel sheet rather than a video game. But once the flow of combat finally clicks, it’s rewarding beyond belief. Even after playing plenty of hours of games like Final Fantasy XIV, I found the battle mechanics of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition to trounce it in many ways. The mechanics are incredibly complex, requiring players’ constant attention. No matter if I was fighting against a humongous mosquito or a monster that towered over me tenfold, my team could suffer if I wasn’t on my best behavior.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Stellar Sound Design Sells the World of ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X’ Far Better Than Most

For a 13.5GB game, Xenoblade Chronicles X has a lot going for it. An impressive world and interesting story aside, one of the most amazing parts of the game has to be the music and sound design. Monolith Soft are masters when it comes to utilizing the hardware they’re given. And the sweeping orchestral soundtrack makes even the most mundane task feel like an epic adventure. Composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, who is known for his work in the anime business, it’s easy to see why the soundtrack is as incredible as it is here.

The voice acting is also on par with your typical anime. Characters are a bit over-dramatized at times. But with the overall style and tone of the world, it fits surprisingly well. Even looking at some of the most beautiful pieces of art, though, there are bound to be a few flaws. During my time playing Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, a few small issues kept this from being perfect. That being said, they were small enough, in the grand scheme of things, to not truly detract from the overall experience.

As Excellent as ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’ is, There are Still a Few Little Issues

Great sound direction also makes every fight feel like a proper fight to the death. Sure, I could do without my characters screaming out their attacks when they do them. But that’s just a typical RPG trope at this point. One of the few Xenoblade Chronicles X falls into. There are a few moments in the story that do feel a little tone deaf. Especially a scene where someone tragically loses their life, only to be followed up with a massive MISSION COMPLETE sign after it. And locking specific pieces of character customization to specific models feels like a strange oversight.

Screenshot: Nintendo

‘Xenoblade Chronicles X’ Is a Fitting Swan Song for the Original Nintendo Switch and the Perfect Reason for a Switch 2

I’ve been playing video games for a large portion of my life. Now, in my 30s, I’ve played hundreds, if not thousands, of different games throughout my life. And Xenoblade Chronicles X is one of the most impressive I’ve seen on a console like the Nintendo Switch. The nearly decade-old console is no slouch in the graphical department. However, it definitely can’t hold a candle to the newest generation of systems. But games like Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition just continue to blow my mind on every feasible level.

It feels like a game that shouldn’t be possible on the handheld. Much like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom before it. It’s a masterwork of optimization and an incredible effort by everyone behind it. It’s huge, graphically impressive, and just works way better than it has any right to. And, while the Switch 2 launch library is shaping up to be pretty great? It’s the perfect excuse for me to get a Switch 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is already insane on this hardware. But I know I’ll be doing a repeated playthrough with the upgraded version. Even if you aren’t planning on getting a Nintendo Switch 2, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a work of art on every possible level. A fitting end to the legacy of the Switch and a harbinger of all the good things to come.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Nintendo Switch.