Xenoblade Genesis Story Leak May Have Revealed Major Plot Details

Story details for Xenoblade Genesis might have been leaked on Chinese social media months before its announcement. If true, then Xenoblade 4 might have a pretty dark story, according to the leaked plot summary.

Xenoblade Genesis Leak May Have Revealed Story Details Months Ago

Screenshot: Nintendo

Many players were surprised when Xenoblade Genesis was announced at the June 9th Nintendo Direct. However, following the reveal, eagle-eyed players realized that a leak from 4 months ago might have also been confirmed by Nintendo in the new trailer. If accurate, then major Xenoblade Genesis story details may have already surfaced online.

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Spoiler Warning Below: While none of these leaks have been 100% confirmed, we still want to warn readers just in case the following plot details end up being true.

Back in February 2026, on Chinese social media claimed to have revealed Xenoblade 4 plot details. “The main character designer is Mai Yoneyama. Xenoblade 4 protagonists are 2 slaves. The female protagonist is blind. It could be an elaborate fake because Mai Yoneyama being the character designer of the next Monolith game has been a rumor for a while.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

The reason fans now believe the leak was confirmed is that Monolith Soft recently announced that Mai Yoneyama is, in fact, the main character designer for Xenoblade Genesis. The leaker also correctly guessed that the game has two protagonists, with one of them being a female named Eleanor. However, there are a few details that might prove that the leak isn’t entirely legitimate.

How Accurate Is the Xenoblade Genesis Story Leak?

Screenshot: Nintendo

From the trailer, it does not appear that the female protagonist named Eleanor in Xenoblade Genesis is “blind,” as the leaker claimed. The leaked plot summary also claims she is a slave, but in the trailer Eleanor is referred to as a “backwater noble.” Then there is the name itself. The leak from February called her “Eliza,” but the final trailer reveals her to have a slightly different name.

Because the leak got many things correct, though, some speculate that the information was based on an earlier build of the game. Many players also theorize that Eleanor becomes blind later in the game’s story. And as a result of the incident, is stripped of her nobility and sold into slavery. If this is true, then Xenoblade Genesis sounds like it will have a pretty dark story.

Fans have even pointed to a specific scene in the Xenoblade Genesis trailer, as the moment where Eleanor could become blinded by an attack. Although this is purely speculation as we don’t know the full context of the cutscene.

Screenshot: Nintendo

So what should we make of this? I would be cautious about believing this latest rumor. It is compelling that the insider leaked plot details that were confirmed in the Xenoblade Genesis Nintendo Direct trailer on June 9th. The fact that these details were revealed months ago is also noteworthy.

But there are also key aspects of the leak that are objectively wrong. Or at least, what we know of the plot so far (this could change). So I would take this latest Xenoblade leak with a major grain of salt. But hey you never know. The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake was leaked way back in March, and was just confirmed to be true.