Xenoblade Is Getting a Brand New Game And Some Switch 2 Editions

Xenoblade franchise fans have a lot to be excited about. The Nintendo Direct included some big news for Nintendo Switch 2 updates for multiple Xenoblade Chronicles titles and a sneak peek at the next game in the Xenoblade franchise.

Xenoblade Genesis Revealed

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Nintendo’s June Direct presentation was full of surprises. In addition to a major teaser trailer drop for Kingdom Hearts IV, the presentation also unveiled a brand-new Xenoblade title in the works called Xenoblade Genesis.

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“Xenoblade Genesis, a new beginning for the series, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.”

The trailer sets up a large-scaling plot and introduces an interesting cast of characters, but also does show off some gameplay footage. The footage is visually impressive and seems to showcase a massive world for players to explore and adventure in when the game arrives.

The reveal didn’t include an exact release date for Xenoblade Genesis, but it did confirm that the game will arrive in 2027.

Xenoblade Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Editions

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In addition to the reveal of Xenoblade Genesis, the presentation also unveiled three new Nintendo Switch Upgrades for the franchise. All three Xenoblade Chronicles games will be receiving Nintendo Switch Upgrade packs throughout the rest of this year. Players will be able to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 version of each game or just purchase the Upgrade pack if they already own the original.

The upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 editions will include full 4k support and full HD resolution in handheld mode. As always, players who already own the original versions can purchase upgrade packs in the eShop.

The Xenoblade Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 editions will gradually rollout starting today and throughout the rest of the year:

Xenoblade Chronicles will be available digitally as of June 9, with a physical launching on July 30

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch digitally on July 30 with a physical edition on October 1

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch on December 3 both physically and digitally

Xenoblade Genesis releases in 2027.