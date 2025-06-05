‘Xenopurge’ Is an Auto-Battler Roguelike, With a Vibe That Would Fit Right at Home in an ‘80s Sci-Fi Flick

Have you ever watched an older sci-fi movie and found yourself far too invested in how cool all the old tech looks? Vector lines, green text, dull images. It’s all so beautiful in a strangely haunting way. XENOPURGE puts you in the shoes of someone watching these monitors. The slow red dots may approach, and it’s your job to direct people on how to get rid of whatever these creatures are. Do we see the action? Not entirely, but we’ve still got the lives of many in our hands, and XENOPURGE is a surprisingly tense and exciting little autobattler game.

Screenshot: Firesquid

Control the Console in ‘Xenopurge’, and Make Sure You Keep Your Command Alive

Issue commands, keep your troops alive, and try to keep yourself calm. I know it’s no easy task in XENOPURGE. But I implore you to check this one out whenever you have a moment. While you have no real control over what happens, you can keep everyone alive by keeping your wits about you. The concept, while incredibly novel, is also extremely interesting. Rather than being yet another sci-fi game where you fight aliens, you don’t even have a proper grasp of what you’re battling against. It’s just you, doing whatever you can to keep your team alive while watching their progress on the console.

Videos by VICE

There’s something so incredibly harrowing in XENOPURGE about seeing your troops lose. Rather than knowing what took their life? All you get is a simple K.I.A. that flashes over their portrait on your screen. Command your troops, rebuild your squad, and keep doing whatever you can to survive. The whole concept of XENOPURGE doesn’t seem to be horror. But the thought of being trapped within the confines of a base, surrounded by unknown creatures that could seemingly rip me to shreds without much hesitation? I’m already sweating, and I hope that doesn’t affect my decision-making skills.

I’ve been playing a lot of games with weird little creatures in them lately. But XENOPURGE may be the game that finally gets me to check out the “auto-battler” trend. The aesthetic alone is worth checking out, and the Steam Reviews seem to be all for this premise. I just know I’m going to fail far more than I’d like to at the start, and I’m not prepared for that.