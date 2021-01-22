Wildlife Photographers Talk About the Toughest Shot They’ve Taken

“This is one of my favourite wildlife photographs I've ever taken—an adult female leopard. It was taken in the Sabi Sands region of South Africa in June 2019, in the far northwestern part of the country near Kruger National Park. Getting this picture was not easy. I had to embark on a long and tiring journey from Canada to South Africa, and then to the Sabi Sands. On top of that, we had to wake up before dawn each day for two weeks to search for wildlife. Leopards are secretive and nocturnal, so the only time to photograph them well is just after sunrise or before sunset. We were lucky enough to encounter this leopard early one morning with our guide Rhein. In addition to the difficulty of finding a leopard, the early morning lighting made getting a good photograph technically difficult. All of this makes this a very special photo for me.” Check out Fisher’s other works here.