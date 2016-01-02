XOSAR Rings In the New Year With a Free Album

XOSAR, the mind-expanding techno project of synthesist Sheela Rahman, had a busy 2015. She released the 12″ single World of Illusion and then an full-length album, Let’s Go, on Black Opal. Now she has an even fresher release, just in time for the new year.

Holographic Matrix is ambient dance hall bliss, with many of the 11 tracks patiently building beyond the 6-minute mark. To sweeten the offering, Rahman is offering the entire album gratis on her Bandcamp (you can also donate a Euro or two). Knowing Rahman, this may be the first of many things XOSAR in 2016. Stream it below:

The Berlin-based Rahman will be also making a US appearance to perform a XOSAR set at Good Room on January 14. She’ll be sharing the bill with NYC’s Aurora Halal who curated the roaming dance party Mutual Dreaming’s epic New Year’s Eve celebration.