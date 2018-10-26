Full Transcript of XXXTentacion Domestic Abuse Recording Released

This article contains discussion of domestic violence and assault.

Earlier this week, excerpts from a recording of late rapper XXXTentacion admitting to domestic abuse allegations against him were released via Pitchfork. Today, the music website published a full transcript of the 27-minute recording, in which the Miami rapper born Jaseh Onfroy discusses abuse, trauma, and suicide.

Videos by VICE

According to the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office, the recording was made by an acquaintance of Onfroy’s sometime around his October 2016 arrest for charges including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. Onfroy maintained innocence until his death in June at age 20, but on the recording speaks openly of stabbing multiple people and instances of violence and abuse toward his ex-girlfriend, who detailed the allegations against him in a January 2017 court deposition.

The transcript is a harrowing read, with multiple instances in which Onfroy admits to abusing his ex-girlfriend, among other instances of violence, and also discusses his struggles with depression, suicidal inclinations, and trauma.

You can read the full transcript over at Pitchfork.