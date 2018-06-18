XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot Dead in Miami

Rapper XXXTentacion has been shot in Miami, according to TMZ. Variety has confirmed the report. The rapper is reportedly in critical condition.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, became one of the faces of “Soundcloud rap” in 2016 with his rock-meets-rap style and the single “Look At Me!” The song peaked at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. Onfroy’s charges of domestic abuse became entwined with his rising fame, as he allegedly physically abused his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend. His debut album, 2017’s 17, bolstered his success with cosigns from Kendrick Lamar. His most recent album ? featured the single “SAD!,” which charted in the Top 10.

Noisey has reached out to Onfroy’s representatives and we’ll update this post when we have more information.

This story is developing.