Y2K Fashion Guide: 11 Staples to Perfect the Early-2000s Aesthetic

The early-2000s aesthetic used to be something I would only see again if I dared peer into the Pandora’s box of my digital camera-fueled ‘Facebook Memories.’ However, since we are a species that does not learn from its elders, the inevitable happened: Gen Z brought back the Y2K look.

Maybe you lived through it the first time and are trying to pull off matching sets with a bit more grace and a lot less embarrassment. Maybe you’ve only encountered it while thrifting on Depop. Either way, the good news is that this time around we can be choosier about which trends to run wild with.

Shoulder bags? Timeless. Velour tracksuits? Incredibly comfortable and fun. Low-rise jeans? Never (and I repeat) never again.

So blast some Britney—bonus points if you still own a CD player—and remember that what’s old will always be new again.

Best women’s pieces for embracing Y2K style

The iconic tracksuit – OG Big Bling Velour Hoodie and Track Pants

Maybe you’ve kept your precious Juicy Couture tracksuit tucked in the back of your closet all these years, patiently waiting for the day it could make its return. Maybe your mom has kept your childhood bedroom pristinely intact, a time capsule of 2004. Or maybe, like most of us, you never expected Velour to make a comeback and donated your now would-be-vintage set to the Salvation Army back in 2014.

britney spears having her bridesmaids in juicy couture fits, 2004 pic.twitter.com/bnt9i1ATLs — ً (@archiveney) June 9, 2022

Whether you’re buying for the first time or not, Y2K-shippers can be grateful that Juicy revived its OG Big Bling Velour Hoodie and Track Pants—signature bedazzled design and all. While the pieces are sold individually and you can certainly rock them solo, you may ask yourself: What would Paris Hilton do?

She’d get the full set.

Extra pockets for your iPod – Gap Cargo Easy Pants

You don’t have to deck yourself out in head-to-toe hot pink to jump on the Y2K bandwagon. If you’re more of a capsule wardrobe person than a collector of stand-out statement pieces, opt for these Cargo Easy Pants from the Gap.

True to their name, these pants are easy: They have a relaxed silhouette and a casual, elastic waist. Neutrals like Khaki and Black give the pants a classic twist, whereas the Green Camo goes full send on channeling the 90s. Pair them with a Baby Tee, and you’ve got the look complete.

Everyday staple – Abercrombie Essential Baby Tee

If there’s one basic that needs to be in every trend-dabbler’s closet, it’s a baby tee. Snug and simple, it subtly brings the Y2K aesthetic into any outfit. Whether you pair it with cargo pants for the 90s look, or a mini skirt to channel your inner Mean Girl, the baby tee is as versatile as it is polished.

Omg are you the girl who was in that abercrombie ad in 2003 https://t.co/SvvNihOJoM pic.twitter.com/YtOGfyDnO2 — aya🤍🪶 | fan acc. (@imalltoowell) September 30, 2023

Best of all, Abercrombie’s Baby Tee can stand on its own two feet: it’s modern enough that it doesn’t look like you’re playing dress up for a 2000s-themed frat party. With jeans and loafers, it can just as easily translate to modern minimalism.

This classic shoulder bag – Mali + Lily Shoulder Bag

While Carrie Bradshaw may not have been a model character for decision-making when it came to matters of the heart, she knew a thing about choosing her accessories: Especially when it came to rocking the shoulder bag.

While Bradshaw was shopping for the likes of Hermes and Dior on a freelance writer’s salary (we’ll put a pin in that mystery), the rest of us can obtain shoulder bag cool for a whole lot less. This vegan leather shoulder bag from Mali + Lily offers a playful pop of color, while still retaining an understated elegance that persists beyond the short lifespan of trends.

Skinny shades – SOJOS Narrow Rectangle Sunglasses

The last time I wore narrow rectangle glasses, I was in the 7th grade. I also had bangs, braces, and a Catholic school uniform (not the cute kind). While I know I am misplacing some of the blame for my misfortune, I am simply not brave enough to try rectangle glasses of any kind again.

However, Bella Hadid and countless others have proven that reviving the super-small sunglasses can be done with grace and beauty. These SOJOS sunglasses are a cheap Amazon buy and come in a wide range of colors from playful pinks to classic neutrals.

These platform slides – Crocs Brooklyn Slide Sandal

Remember Flatforms? While I’m not necessarily advocating that we all bring back platform flip-flops, platform slides are a chic alternative. While ‘chic’ and ‘Crocs’ don’t usually go together, there is an expedition to every rule, and the Crocs Brooklyn Slide Sandal is it.

They come in classic capsule-wardrobe neutrals like Black, Spice, and Bone. While they’ll complete any Y2K look, they’re chameleons that can adjust to any era you’re trying to channel. Dress ‘em up or down, your feet will always be comfortable.

Look like a total betty – Reformation Maila Two-Piece

It’s impossible to talk about Y2K style and not mention Clueless. Cher and Dionne’s all-plaid mini skirt set ensembles are quintessential late 90s fashion and set the tone for all that was to follow. Today, thanks to TikTok, mini skirts are back in full force.

I love Cher Horowitz fashion style in Clueless 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/cMGoh2T4jc — Hikari Fleurr (@HikariFleurr) January 7, 2024

You can channel your inner Cher (minus the plaid) in Reformation’s Maila Two-Piece set. While its soft yellow tone gives the set a more timeless advantage, its fitted tailoring would make Cher proud. For an even more fitted look, you can bring the set into any Reformation store and get free alternations.

The going-out top is back – Asymmetrical Graphic Floral Cami

When we think of florals in 2024, our minds go to cottage-core: soft, delicate floral patterns that are perfect for sipping on tea, staring out into the ocean, and romanticizing our lives. However, florals in the early aughts were anything but muted. They were bold statement-makers announcing, here I am! This asymmetrical graphic cami from Urban Outfitters boasts two larger-than-life florets that totally got the memo.

Complete the Look – Butterfly Hair Clips

Your inner child is calling, and she wants you to get her Butterfly Hair Clips. While you most likely bought these at Claire’s back in the day, going to your local defunct mall is not a recommended part of this Y2K revival. This set comes with 50 colorful clips, so you can share them with your 90s-loving friends. (And spare yourself the guilt when you inevitably lose them).

channel your inner Mariah Carey – Crochet Butterfly Top

The Y2K era was prime time for Mariah Carey. While the diva had more than her share of iconic fashion moments around the turn of the millennium, none quite captured the sign of the times like her Emanuel Ungaro beaded butterfly top—which she paired with low-rise jeans.

mariah carey and her iconic butterfly top (2001) pic.twitter.com/PvOAjiYdIY — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) May 18, 2024

While there are plenty of fast-fashion knockoffs, they give off theme party vibes more than anything else. Alternatively, these crochet butterfly tops from Etsy are a more subtle, bohemian twist on Carey’s look. Whether you’re headed to a music festival or your local farmer’s market, these Crochet butterfly tops won’t look out of place: plus, they embody the fun, playful spirit that’s at the core of Y2K.

Best low-rise jeans – AE Strigid Low-Rise Baggy Flare Ripped Jean

OK, maybe you are going to a Y2K theme party. By all means, go big or go home: Channel your inner Avril Lavigne and rock those low-rise jeans. These baggy, flare low-rise jeans are a good value buy from American Eagle. Plus, you can choose between light wash and black (you already know which one Avril would pick).