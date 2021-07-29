It’s hot vax summer, Millennials. Like everyone, I’m trying to be upbeat in the face of the constant specter of death. I’m trying to pretend last summer didn’t happen—the one that prompted data researchers to publish findings like “Millennials continue to fuel hard seltzer sales, with no ceiling in sight.” Mostly, I'm just trying to drink my eight glasses of water a day, and not even because I’m thirsty. Everyone seems to tout it as a panacea to total beauty, wellness, and health.

Millennials have a weird relationship with H20. For the first half of our lives, we never drank it, and then suddenly it was all we drank. In June, as the heat domes began to form over portions of the country, I discovered this was a common experience among my older millennial and younger Gen X peers after I joked on Twitter that our parents didn’t give us water.

Hydration never used to feel this important. I used to survive all day on a single ration of Capri Sun, and maybe a rushed sip of water from the water fountain in the playground or the hallway at school—warm, metallic, and just barely functioning. No wonder drinking water still fills me with a sense of dread, as though it's a duty I must perform. Am I supposed to step in front of my sink eight times, fill a glass to the brim, and reckon with my electrolyte levels for the rest of my life? Do I keep a vacuum-insulated bottle of water at my side forever, religiously taking sips until my cells run like V8 engines of digestion and absorption?

Americans bought fifteen billion gallons of bottled water in 2020. We buy bottles of H20 like they’re potions with power-up abilities: alkaline water for our cells, mineral water for our digestion, and approximately 50000 varieties of flavored water for our embattled souls. I feel like a terrible parent if I take my children anywhere without their 32 ounces of ice-cold water. I’m amazed as I watch them stagger off the playground, red-faced and panting, gulping freely from their leak proof, BPA-free personal storage containers.

There was juice. So much juice. Juice from concentrate, juice from corn syrup, Juicy Juice. There was BoKu, juice boxes for adults. There was juice that assured us it was 100 percent juice, and there was juice that made no such promises. There were liquids that we called “juice”—like Hi-C, Hawaiian Punch, and SunnyD—probably because no one wanted to call them what they actually were: chemicals that burned going down, warm and caustic and neon.

“Water-adjacent,” is how Kendra, age 41, described her childhood relationship with water, which she says involved nursing some Hawaiian Punch with “a splash of hose water,” to make it last. (Her grandmother didn’t want the kids coming in and out all day, wasting the air conditioning.) Cody, age 37, described his water intake as “very much flavored,” with the help of Mountain Berry Punch Kool-Aid, iced tea powders, and “of course Crystal Light.”

Millennials lived in the absolute Golden Era of sugary beverages. Tap water was boring, and besides, our refrigerators were magical portals of sugar water and possibility. We drank in rainbows of Blue Raspberry and Red Dye 40. The Snapple Lady was a celebrity. The Kool-Aid Man had his own Marvel comic run. Even the red dot in the 7-UP logo had a video game that retailed for $49.99.

The replies poured in immediately: “I survived on fruit punch and second-hand smoke,” one user replied.” A friend of mine told me she had never talked about it with anyone, as though it were a secret—how she thought it was just her parents that didn’t give her water.

We chugged down 24-ounce AriZona iced teas like we were frat boys pounding Natty Daddys. Coke, Pepsi, and Sprite were the Holy Trinity. Generic store-brand and Shasta were our lesser Gods. We were children. Babies. Shit had a full serving of caffeine. No matter—it was a hallmark of American Motherhood in the 1990s to pass on the burden and lifelong addiction of Diet Coke to the next generation.

And then there was milk. When Will Ferrell declared milk a bad choice in the 2003 film Anchorman, it was a rallying cry for a generation that had been served too much. Although dairy consumption had been slowly declining since 1970, per capita consumption in 1980 was still a hefty 273 pounds of fluid milk—the same year the budget for a government-subsidized school milk program ballooned to a record $145 million. Milk came with breakfast and lunch. For the most evangelical followers of the National Dairy Council, it even came with dinner.

What were our parents even doing?

“For the record, I don’t remember denying you water,” my Boomer-generation father said, when I went straight to the source, asking him what happened.

I can hear the protests from the older generations. No one had to tell us to drink water when we were thirsty. And they’re right—each generation has a unique journey with H20, defined as much by politics, pollution, and pop culture as it is our thirst.

Our parents weren’t scared of sugar; it was steak and butter that freaked them out. Nutritionists who had tried to sound the alarm about the increasing amounts of sugar in the standard American diet had found their work quickly buried. When the United States issued its first dietary guidelines in 1980—the year the first Millennials were born—it declared fats and cholesterol the enemy, which physiologist Ancel Keys had hypothesized were the leading cause of cardiovascular disease. Sugar was only mentioned as bad for your teeth. It wasn’t until 1995, when the infamous food pyramid was introduced, that the government first advised consuming sugar “sparingly.”