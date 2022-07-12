Photos from San Francisco's Rebellious 90s Lesbian Scene

The low rents thing is a huge factor – if you want to go to a place where you’re tolerated, you go to a big city, but big cities have priced young people out. What sort of jobs did people need to do to afford to live in San Francisco back then? There were these large queer-owned organisations, warehouses, Rainbow Grocery – a health food co-op – bike messengering, stripping. A lot of people were young, at school or in bands and wanted alternative schedules. The range of class was very extremely diverse – runaways and homeless kids and people from affluent families who were kicked out of home.

What are the biggest differences you notice between lesbians then and lesbians now?

We always knew it was a special place and time. But back then there may have been a need for communal support – as a lifeline – in a much bigger way than there is now. Today it’s become more normalised to come out as gay, trans or queer. That said, not everyone has access and money to move to places to feel safer or finds it easy. It’s a really disturbing time with conservative laws passing – for women’s rights and for LGBTQIA rights – it’s a blink away from going right back to a repressive and dangerous place. This is why community is important, because you need to have a place to meet to have fun, to be yourself, to be creative.