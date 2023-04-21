What It’s Like Getting Paid to Be a Human Lab Rat

With FluCamp, the risks are clearly explained to participants, who must be able to give fully informed consent as dictated by the ethics committees. Both Broadbent and Ainslie said they were comfortable with the risks, with Ainslie saying, “They also made it clear that if I wanted to drop out at any time that would be OK; however, I wouldn't get the full compensation.” The participant in the Parexel trial was even more candid about the potential risks: “My logic is: People are putting god knows what up their noses every weekend. At least this is in a safe medically controlled environment.”

Challenge trials and those with inpatient stays often have to pay so much because you are at their facilities for 24 hours a day, so paying you for your time quickly adds up – even if you are asleep for half of it. On the other hand, trials that only involve short visits and follow-up appointments will not pay anywhere near as much, and are in fact often only legally able to offer minimum wage plus travel expenses, explains Meri Beckwith from tech start-up Lindus Health. These trials might involve things like testing the effects of supplements, the impact of regular exercise on various long-term health conditions like diabetes and asthma, or even testing drugs and medications – like this study into ketamine’s effects on mental health, which Beckwith himself participated in. The flexible participation combined with meagre pay means that these sorts of trials are, perhaps, a good night-out fund if you’re a student, but aren’t good for much more.