Yaeji’s “One More” is Another Sleek, Addictive House-Pop Track

Kathy Yaeji Lee—the NYC-based producer Yaeji—is back with her first new (non-remix) cut of 2018, an ultra-sleek and minimal house-pop track called “One More”. Sung in both Korean and English, “One More” takes a little while to get going, but once it does, it’s a goodie. “One More” isn’t as upfront as last year’s breakouts “drink i’m sippin on” and “raingurl”, but it’s still perfect kick-ons music all the same, ready for a dancefloor or emotional devastation.

“So apologies are made for fun?/ So I can fall and hurt but you don’t need to change a thing?” Yaeji sings in one of the song’s English fragments, lyrically biting but tonally passive. While “One More” is Yaeji’s first solo track of the year, she also dropped a remix of Charli XCX’s “Focus” earlier this month. Listen to “One More” below.



Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter .