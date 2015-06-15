​Yahoo to Livestream All Three Nights of EDC Las Vegas

Just in case your anticipation for EDC Las Vegas hadn’t quite reached brainmelting levels of FOMO, Yahoo Live has just announced that it will be livestreaming the festival from 8:30PM to 5:30AM (PST) for all three nights, this weekend, June 19-21.

With the rumored massive changes stage designs coming at you through a glistening HD feed, you’ll be able to tell exactly what Fatboy Slim has stuck in his teeth, what particular breed of Koala Oliver Heldens is dressed up as, And what kind of burrito Carnage is eating on stage.

And here’s the list of artists confirmed for the livestream this weekend:

3lau // Above & Beyond // Alison Wonderland // Amine Edge & Dance // Andrew Rayel // Arty // Audien // Bingo Players // Blasterjaxx // Carnage // Chuckie // Cosmic Gate // Dash Berlin // Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike // DJ Snake // Fatboy Slim // Ferry Corsten // Galantis // Gladiator // Green Velvet & Claude VonStroke: Get Real // Hardwell // Jack Beats // Kaskade // Keys N Krates // Laidback Luke // Loudpvck // Markus Schulz // Martin Solveig // Moby // Myon & Shane 54 // NGHTMRE // Oliver Heldens // Orjan Nilsen // Pretty Lights // Sander van Doorn // Seven Lions // Showtek // Thomas Gold // Tokimonsta // Tommy Trash // Yellow Claw