Yankees Fan Loses Ring During Jumbotron Proposal

Last night, Yankee Stadium turned into a Magic Kingdom, a castle where dreams come true. Of course, no princess ever rides off with her prince without overcoming serious obstacles like witches, dragons, poisoned apples, ill-conceived proposal plans…

Working on two hours sleep after a long overnight shift sorting mail near Pittsburgh—Pittsburgh!—diehard Yankees dude Andrew Fox of New Castle, Pennsylvania, put on his crispest Mariano Rivera jersey and brought his best girl, Heather Terwilliger, to the Bronx for some late-season baseball. Fox, however, had bigger plans than simply rooting on the Yankees to try and stave off playoff elimination against the hated Red Sox. In the fifth inning, live from down the left field line, Fox appeared on the centerfield Jumbotron, got down on one knee and…

He booted it. Coughed up the diamond like Didi Gregorius on the diamond. The bauble Fox plunked down all that hard-earned cash for—or credit, no judgment here—popped out of the box and disappeared into a morass of Yankee fans.

This is where the fairy tale kicks in. Since this is no longer your Grandpa Reggie Jackson’s Yankee Stadium, the only thing burning last night was love. The fans in Section 228 collectively hopped-to in their desire to help this young couple start their life together off right. Nobody pocketed the ring to pawn on 47th Street. Hands, knees, flashlights, smiles, an eruption in the Bronx.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Terwilliger added. “I was in shock. I started panicking with him. I didn’t know he was serious at first. He started almost crying.”

“I was crying!” Fox said.

Plenty of fellow fans nearby tried to help the couple find the ring, digging through food boxes, looking under seats.

Turns out, the ring bounced into the cuff of Terwilliger’s pants.

“I just looked down. Where could it have gone?” the Fredonia, New York native said. “I saw the shine and I was like, ‘Wait a minute.’”

Adam and Heather are engaged and, unlike the 2016 New York Yankees, they have a ring to prove it.

Alright fine, the Yankees won 6-4 to keep the season alive for one more day. It’s a Cinderella story in the Bronx, but since the Yanks have the second-highest total MLB payroll, they remain now and forever the ugly stepsisters.

It was the happy ending everyone hoped for, although the engagement-that-nearly-wasn’t is nowhere near as romantic as the thought of David Ortiz getting the bare-ass Bomber treatment from his longtime rival fans.

“A hundred thousand buttcheeks”—that’s the Yankee Stadium we know and love.

