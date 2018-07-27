Yankees Fans Use Phones to Hold Candle Light Vigil for Aaron Judge’s Wrist

What is more valuable than human life? If you’re a New York Yankees fan, clearly it’s Aaron Judge’s health. The 6’7″ slugger is young and spry, sure [Ed. note: an Adonis, really]. But every now and then we’re reminded of his mortality—say, when he takes a pitch to the wrist in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals that ends up in a chip fracture that’s set to put him out for three weeks.

What is the proper response to such a tragedy? [Ed. note: it is a tragedy, don’t @ me.] Why, what anyone who’s suffered a tremendous loss does: hold a candle light vigil.

Ok, so there were no actual “candles,” but Yankees fans thought it appropriate to mourn the loss of their beloved man-giant. Fans held up their cell phone lights and waved them back and forth in a sign of solidarity:

https://twitter.com/BarstoolHubbs/status/1022657787669737473

Touching.

God (or whoever watches over Yankees baseball) [Ed. note: it is, indeed, God.] must have been listening—at least a little bit—as the Yankees went on to win 7-2. Don’t worry, Yankees fans; soon “all rise” won’t feel like a priest’s command at a funeral. Judge lives on.