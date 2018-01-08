Yannis From Foals is Launching a Club Night at Peckham’s Rye Wax

1) You like to go out, don’t you?

If the answer to both of these questions is a resounding yes (and if it’s not, what are you doing on this website?) then some news: Yannis, the frontman of Foals, is launching a new club night in south London at Peckham’s Rye Wax venue.

The inaugural bash kicks off on January 18, tickets are available here (and very limited at a max capacity of 100!) and each live event will be cut and pressed to vinyl – which, to be fair, is a fresh if not very head-sy direction for a club night.

The only thing is the name. It’s called MILK – a title you may recognise as having being used for student indie club nights from Glasgow down to Bournemouth. Perhaps Yannis is aware of this and is rising to his final form as emperor of the national indie club night. If he’s not… well, then now you know.

Here are some quotes from him on what MILK at Rye Wax is going to involve:

“I want to make a club night that me and my friends would want to go to. Where the night acts like a sort of dream collider of different musicians in the hope of the surprising, the life affirming & the down right dirty. A night that is liberating for both audience & musicians who’ll get to play outside of their usual confines. No night will be the same. Each time a surprise.”



“The music goes late, the party is hedonistic, the musicians free & brought together in the spirit of the moment. And something permanent, a permanent archive of the night is captured for those who want it & cut into vinyl round the corner. Fresh milk in a bottle. This is gonna be for the ‘heads.”

