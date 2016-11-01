YAS! Lady Leshurr Releases “Queen’s Speech 6” As a Halloween Gift

What did you do for Halloween? Did you get fucked up on fruit punch with plastic spiders bobbing around inside it? Did you eat your body weight in neon jelly sweets meant for trick or treaters? Did you plan on dressing up as Young Thug​ on the cover of Jeffery, but left it too late so went as a sexy cat instead? Did you do this​?

Whatever you were doing on this weird holiday, Lady Leshurr was bopping down the Greenwich foot tunnel in London, recording some serious razor-sharp lyrical putdowns for “Queen’s Speech 6” – a special Halloween gift from her to us. In it, the Birmingham MC calls out Donald Trump for being a wasteman, Frank Ocean for being on a long ting, and anyone who goes to sleep with their make up on (“winged eye liner must have flew off”). The chorus is also her rapping “Spooky!” repeatedly, which makes this the catchiest Halloween jam since “Monster Mash”.

Watch the whole thing below: