Yasiin Bey Can Now Leave South Africa, Won’t Be Allowed Back In

Yasiin Bey f.k.a. Mos Def has been detained in South Africa since January after attempting to leave the country using a “world passport.” As the Guardian reports, the South African government has now permitted Bey to leave the country after he apologized for using the semi-legitimate document.

The flipside is that he’s now been declared an “undesirable person” by South Africa’s home affairs department and won’t be allowed to return to the country he’s called home since 2013. If you’ll recall, Bey recorded a freestyle upon being barred from exiting the country, which also may have been a retirement announcement. Here it is again, below.

Videos by VICE

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

