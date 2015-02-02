Yasuaki Onishi Sculpts a Space out of Emptiness and Shadows

Sculptor of “negative space,” Yasuaki Onishi, hung an ethereal hollow structure from wire and black glue, entitled empty sculpture, from the ceiling at his solo show last year in Osaka, Japan. The light bulb inside of the web cast shadows onto the walls, pulling a space that never existed out of thin air.

“I present my work as a place where viewers think and feel the space consciously, experience the phenomenon that is paradoxical and can be taken in either way depending on how one sees it like negative and positive, front and back, or interior and exterior, and expand imagination of their own,” he explained in a press release. Onishi, who frequently uses emptiness as a medium, previously sculpted installations of skeletal forests and bouncing plastic balloons.

Below, take a peek at his latest airy sculpture:

Yasuaki Onishi: empty sculpture from Yasuaki Onishi on Vimeo.

[empty sculpture] 2014 | Wire, glue, light, other | 925×900×700 cm（Installation)

