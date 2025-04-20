Yay, a Rare Nintendo Switch Exclusive Gets a Discount in the Single Digits! ...Oh, Wait...

If you’re new here, I’ll put you on game. When it comes to Nintendo, you’ll only ever see them offer substantial discounts on any of their exclusives during a small rotation of holidays throughout the year. Third-party games? Sure, they’re more generous on that front. Zelda? Metroid? Mario?! Pfft, maybe we’ll give you the honor of paying $44.99 instead of $49.99 during Black Friday. GameCube, Wii, the Nintendo Switch — it’s written in stone. But, wait — it’s a miracle. A completely random Switch exclusive is available on the eShop for $1.99. There’s one catch, though. …You like pets?

Yes. From its current original price of $79.99 (on the eShop, anyway), from now until 4/29/25 at 02:59 A.M. EDT, you can purchase Little Friends: Dogs and Cats for $1.99! …Is it the Nintendo Switch exclusive you were hoping for? Probably not, but listen. If you were a Nintendogs fan, there’s a lot to enjoy here! Okay, okay, I can feel the heat of your anger all the way over here. But I pose the following question to you: Is it clickbait if the game is genuinely great? No, I think not.

“I had this game before getting my dog and I loved dogs but my dad didn’t want one so I used to love this game (I still do lol) and I played it all the time (still do) but now that I have a dog I haven’t seen my dogs on there for like 6 months and I feel bad lol. I also got the new one called little friends puppy island lol” a YouTube commenter says. See?! This Nintendo Switch exclusive has some (furry) legs. …I’m not sorry for that at all, actually.

hey, in terms of the Nintendo switch’s vast library, it could’ve been worse, okay?

“It’s time to meet your new Little Friends! These adorable puppies and kittens can’t wait to meet you in the first pet training game for Nintendo Switch! Play with up to 3 pets at once and own up to 12. Get to know their personalities and feed them their favorite food. Play with your pet using their favorite new toy or take them out for walks and compete in the flying disc tournament, using the Joy-Con motion controls or Nintendo Switch touch screen,” the official Nintendo website states.

“Each pet has its own personality, behavior and looks. Look after your pet to develop a bond and grow your friendship. Dress them up in more than 600 stylish accessories to make them look their best. Care for your new furry friend to develop a long-lasting friendship. Pet breeds available: Toy Poodle • Shiba • Chihuahua • French Bulldog • Labrador Retriever • German Shepherd • Japanese Cat • American Shorthair • Scottish Fold”

Two dollars well spent!