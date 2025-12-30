Ye Says His ‘So Called’ Viral Bucket List Is a ‘Fake’

For those of us who thought Kanye “Ye” West’s bucket list had gone viral, the rapper has some bad news. Turns out, he didn’t write it.

The list had been swirling around online, indicating that Ye wanted to do things like “learn French” and see “Machu Picchu.” However, on December 29, the rapper took to X/Twitter to set the record straight. “That so called bucket list is fake It’s not my hand writing,” he wrote, per Billboard.

Videos by VICE

Kanye West shared his bucket list pic.twitter.com/8mfNw6WqYv — Cartagena Crave 🇨🇱 (@ChileanCrave) December 29, 2025

Ye is capping off quite the year, which he started with a rant self-professing Nazism and praising Hitler. In February, he took to X/Twitter to make statements like “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.”

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f*** I wanna say forever,” he asserted, according to NBC News. “Where’s my f***ing apology for freezing my accounts.” The disgraced rapper later griped that Jewish people “don’t run me no more.” He also said, “Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them.”

In another post, West said he’s “buying two Maybachs tomorrow” and added, “Ima make the Jewish person who’s selling it to me read all these tweets and I bet you you see me whipping Maybachs.”

Kanye West had some pretty heinous things to say about the Jewish community

Other statements he made include: “All white people are racist,” “Elon stole my Nazi Swag at the Inauguration,” and “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

“I don’t even know what the f*** anti Semitic means. It’s just some bulls*** Jewish people made up to protect their bulls***,” he also wrote. Ye added, as well, “I love when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me anymore it’s my fav.”

Weeks later, after significant fallout, he walked his statements back. Once again, Ye took to X/Twitter to express himself. He stated that, “after further reflection,” he had “come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

In true bizarre Ye form, the rapper had an unexpected source of inspiration for his change of ways. He credited Adam Sandler “for the love” that influenced him to no longer claim Nazism.

I swear, 2025 cannot end fast enough.