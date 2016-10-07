Yeah Baby, Listen to Alicia Keys and A$AP Rocky’s Candid New Song “Blended Family”

Alicia Keys keeps surprising with the singles for her upcoming album Here. “In Common”​ went for Afropop influences and newest single “Blended Family” goes for… the year 2000? With its acousitc guitar riff (which kinda sounds like the Police) and boom-bap drums, “Blended Family” does very much sound like a classic R&B single from the turn of the century. A$AP Rocky even fits the tender mood by singing most of his guest verse. Keys herself posted a note on her website alluding to how the song concerns the trials and triumphs of sharing a family with Mashonda Dean, the ex-wife of Key’s husband Swizz Beatz. Listen to “Blended Family” below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​