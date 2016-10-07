Yeah Baby, Listen to Alicia Keys and A$AP Rocky’s Candid New Song “Blended Family”

Alicia Keys keeps surprising with the singles for her upcoming album Here. “In Common” went for Afropop influences and newest single “Blended Family” goes for… the year 2000? With its acousitc guitar riff (which kinda sounds like the Police) and boom-bap drums, “Blended Family” does very much sound like a classic R&B single from the turn of the century. A$AP Rocky even fits the tender mood by singing most of his guest verse. Keys herself posted a note on her website alluding to how the song concerns the trials and triumphs of sharing a family with Mashonda Dean, the ex-wife of Key’s husband Swizz Beatz. Listen to “Blended Family” below.
Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.