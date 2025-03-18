Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce ‘Hidden in Pieces’ Tour

Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans won’t have to wait too much longer to catch the band live—they just announced a new run of concerts for summer 2025!

The indie rock icons will embark on the Hidden In Pieces Tour, which, according to a press release, “will showcase the band’s catalog reimagined in a captivating new light, performing in intimate theater settings across both North America and the UK. “

“The tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans, featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs accompanied by strings and piano, breathing new life into beloved hits and deep cuts alike, creating a whole new sonic landscape for their music,” the press release adds, also noting that supporting acts will be announced at a later date.

“Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you​,” said the band in a statement to fans. “Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYY’s are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ​’all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.​””

“To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue,” they continued. “We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all-time favorites with new arrangements to delight…and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!​”

Notably, 2025 marks Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 25 anniversary as a band, so the Hidden In Pieces Tour “serves as both a retrospective and a celebration of their enduring musical legacy.” Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 19th at 10 am local time. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, March 21st at 10 am local time.

Visit yeahyeahyeahs.com for more information, and scroll down for the full list of Hidden In Pieces tour dates:

June 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 apollo

June 18 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

June 19 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

June 30 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metrópolitan

July 1 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metrópolitan

July 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

July 14 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

July 15 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

July 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

July 23 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

July 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

July 30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Lastly, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have once again partnered with Client Earth and will donate a portion of tour revenue to support the environmental charity.