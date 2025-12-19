3 Best Year-End eBike Sales for 2025 Happening Right Now

You’d think that with the weather just plain ugly in much of the country this time of year, ebike sales wouldn’t be all that hot. But now is precisely when many brands are launching sitewide (or nearly sitewide) deals on ebikes: just ahead of the holidays.

Here are the ones that jumped out to me:

1. Lectric

One of the most popular ebike brands and allegedly the maker of the most popular ebike in America (the Lectric XP4), Lectric Bikes is knocking up to $800 off its ebikes. Not every bike is on sale, but most of their lineup has some discount, along with up to 25 percent off accessories.

3. velotric

Among budget ebike brands, Velotric has created a name for itself of late. And yeah, when I’m talking $1,000-1,500 ebikes, that counts as budget. I know. It’s still a lot of money. But ebikes are expensive machines, and even though it’s significantly easier in 2025 to find a decently engineered one for that price than it was five years ago, you don’t get much cheaper than that.

My hands-on experience with Velotric is limited, but I’ve been impressed with the build quality of the models I’ve ridden this year. The savings this year are $500 and under. It doesn’t sound like a ton, but these are affordable ebikes to begin with, so even that represents slashing a third off their price tag.

3. rad power

This storied name in budget ebikes has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We’re covering the developing story, but in the meantime, Rad Power’s holiday sale is still up and running. They’re knocking up to $500 off their ebikes.

Should you get one if the company may go out of business? On the one hand, the several I’ve used this year have been solid. On the other hand, when a company goes out of business, your warranty support and repair department also goes out of business.

They’re decent bikes. If you don’t mind the possibility that you’ll have to maintain and repair it either yourself or through an independent bike shop, then you could score a deal before the New Year’s ball drops.