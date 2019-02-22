Entertainment The Wait Is Worth It In ‘Years of War’ By Theodora Abigail and Annisa Rizkiana February 22, 2019, 4:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Story by Theodora Abigail and illustration by Annisa Rizkiana. Tagged:Art, comic week 2019, Comics!, indonesia, magical realism, magical thinking Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Meet the Man Saving Cats From War and Earthquakes in Syria 04.10.23 By Abeer Ayoub These People Wait Hours To Buy Concert Tickets so You Don’t Have To 03.03.23 By Micah Avry Guiao ‘The Romantics Are Gone’: A Year Later, Many Foreign Fighters Have Left Ukraine 02.23.23 By Ben Makuch Russian Assassinations a Growing Worry as War Nears Second Year: Sources 02.09.23 By Ben Makuch