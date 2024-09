Kanye is going to stream the fourth iteration of his fashion show/music sharing station on Tidal at 4 PM EST. The last one was in Madison Square Garden and featured the exhilarating premiere of The Life of Pablo in its entirety, so who knows what’s going to happen this time. Could we be hearing Ye and Drake content? Let’s find out. Watch the Yeezy Season 4 stream below (Tidal subscribers only).

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.