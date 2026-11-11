Yella Beezy Found Guilty in Murder-For-Hire Plot, Possibly Facing Life in Prison

Yella Beezy has been found guilty of Capital murder in the death of fellow rapper MO3. He now faces the possibility of life in prison.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, the trial verdict was handed down on Nov. 11, 2026. Beezy—real name Markies Conway—has been found guilty of hiring Kewon White to kill MO3. Previously, White was convicted of murder for shooting MO3. He was sentenced to life without parole. Breezy could face a similar fate.

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Notably, the shooting happened in broad daylight on Interstate 35 in Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020. That is exactly six years ago today that Beezy’s conviction was handed down.

It is believed that Beezy’s legal team will appeal his conviction.

Rapper MO3 was shot to death in 2020

This story is developing…

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