Yella Beezy’s Murder Trial Takes Dramatic Turn as Key Witness Admits He Lied Under Oath

In Dallas, Texas, rapper Yella Beezy is currently on trial in a capital murder case. The rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, is facing a life sentence without parole for the murder of rapper MO3, whose real name was Melvin Abdul Noble Jr.

On November 11, 2020, Noble Jr.’s vehicle was chased down by an assailant in another car when he stopped in the center lane of Interstate 35E and fled on foot. While attempting to flee, Noble Jr. was shot in the back multiple times with a rifle. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from the gunshot wounds.

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Following the shooting, police arrested Kewon Dontrell White on December 9, 2020, and Devin Maurice Brown on April 23, 2021. Four years later, police arrested Yella Beezy, charging him with murder-for-hire. The state of Texas is alleging that Yella Beezy hired White to carry out the murder of MO3 back in 2020.

In a recent development on September 4, 2026, a jury found Kewon White guilty of capital murder. They sentenced him to life without parole. Additionally, they continued to allege that Conway, aka Yella Beezy, hired White to carry out the murder.

Yella Breezy Goes On Trial

In the second week of the murder trial, a witness walked back his previous statements to a Grand Jury in February 2025. The witness, Jose Bodega, is a childhood friend of Yella Beezy. Bodega has been testifying under immunity and claims this is why he “lied” in his previous testimony. After previously claiming Yella Beezy and another Texas rapper, Trapboy Freddy, wanted MO3 dead, Bodega has since claimed: “I made it up”. He made this statement on Monday, November 2, 2026, after previously invoking his Fifth Amendment right on October 29.

Judge Anyiam told Bodega, “You may not consider those earlier statements as evidence that the facts stated in them are true.” Back in February 2025, the Grand Jury received 143 pages of testimony from Bodega. Now it’s up to the jury to decide which parts of his testimony are true or not. They can not use his previous statements as direct evidence to determine if Yella Beezy is guilty or not.

Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images