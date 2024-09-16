Smelly Penguin That Eats Its Own Feathers Is New Zealand’s ‘Bird of the Year’

The winner of New Zealand’s annual Bird of the Year competition is none other than the shy, smelly, yellow-eyed penguin—and unlike 2020, there was no voter fraud.

Though clearly beloved, the yellow-eyed penguin’s conservation status in New Zealand is “nationally endangered,” meaning that it is “facing high risk of extinction in the short term.”

And really, there’s much to love—and much to fear—about this “deeply weird bird,” as British late-night host John Oliver labels it. For one thing, it’s said to be the world’s rarest penguin. It’s also known as the hoiho, which is Māori for “noise shouter,” a name it got after the shrill call it lets out when breeding.

Additionally, the apparently smelly bird eats its own feathers, later vomiting them up. Basically, that’s the bird version of a cat coughing up a hairball. If that isn’t award-worthy, we don’t know what is.

Part of the campaign for the yellow-eyed penguin involved celebrity endorsements, including from Jane Goodall, the English zoologist, and Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race. Reportedly, students dressed up in bird costumes, and some people even went as far as getting tattoos.

With much of social media on its side, it’s no wonder this…intriguing…species won the competition. It’s also great timing, as the victory might spread awareness about the many threats against this penguin.

“This spotlight couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Nicola Toki, chief executive of the environmental organization Forest & Bird, which hosts the annual contest. “This iconic penguin is disappearing from mainland Aotearoa before our eyes.”

“The campaign has raised awareness, but what we really hope is that it brings tangible support,” added Charlie Buchan, the hoiho’s campaign manager in the contest.