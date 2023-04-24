How to Embrace Your Yellowstone-Core Phase

Did every dude have a cowboy phase, or was it just me? I grew up watching Westerns and listening to Patsy Cline and Hank Williams, so by the time I was finding my own style, I was deep into pearl-snap shirts, cowboy boots, and even the occasional cowboy hat. While I’ve outgrown some aspects of that phase (I prefer to slip on a pair of dad-core New Balances these days), some Westernwear has lasted in my closet, Johnny Cash’s American IV remains in rotation, and whenever I see a Western film or drive out to the desert, the fantasy comes alive once more.

When I watch Paramount+’s modern cowboy masterpiece Yellowstone and its prequels 1883 and 1923 (aka the Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe™), it’s an opportunity to connect with a powerful world of American style. I love seeing the sick jackets the Duttons are wearing, or what gear the Yellowstone cowboys keep around. When I notice a dope watch or cool shades, I scour the web searching for them. I’ve found Rip Wheeler’s jacket and sunglasses; I’ve found John Dutton’s iconic coffee mug. I have located Beth’s Pendleton-style cloak. I even zeroed in on a retro watch that Jamie Dutton wore in approximately four frames of a flashback sequence. Whether you love Yellowstone and are trying to [cowboy emoji], are shopping for a gift for someone who loves Westerns (hear ye, Father’s Day preppers), or just want to dip your toes into some rugged but elevated cowboy stylings, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the best looks from Yellowstone (or at least, stuff that captures that vibe).

Rip Wheeler’s jacket

Let’s face it: Rip Wheeler is probably your favorite character on the show. He’s the perfect man—a sexy, rugged, stoic cowboy with enough integrity to fill the state of Montana. He’s also plenty stylish, and the jacket he usually wears is from Filson.

John Dutton’s coffee mug

If the sun’s out over Yellowstone, John is likely walking around without his iconic two-tone coffee mug. It’s by Nkuku, but these gorgeous mugs from Mora Ceramics are pretty damn similar.

This retro Casio watch that Jamie wore in a flashback

First, many thanks to my girlfriend for her patience while I paused (and re-paused) the show so I could clearly see a blurry watch I thought was very cool. Ultimately, I was able to identify the fact that it’s a pretty amazing old school Casio digital model (though some cowboys and dads might still prefer a G-Shock).

A dependable stockman knife

If you want to be a cowboy, you should carry a classic three-blade pocket knife. This one by Buck is legendary. I carry one everywhere I go (except, you know, on airplanes and to concerts).

A powerful multitool

Need to fix some barbed wire or open your mail? Or just crack a cold one with the boys? You’ve gotta be packin’ one of these.

Beth’s cloak

When Beth isn’t being mean and getting drunk, she’s walking around Yellowstone in her Lindsey Thornburg cloak. It’s $1,500, but we’ve found some other cozy options—love a good Pendleton cardigan—that should fit the bill without the expensive price tag.

A Pendleton blanket

There’s so much Pendleton on Yellowstone that the brand may as well have sponsored the show.

Whiskey tumblers fit for a king

Some have speculated that John’s whiskey tumblers look a lot like the ones from Ralph Lauren. They may not be exactly the same (especially because similar ones have popped up in 1923), but they’re a pretty close match. It doesn’t get more choice than this.

A denim shirt for the ages

Wrangler is so intertwined with cowboy culture it’s literally a part of the brand’s name! This denim shirt from Wrangler is extremely iconic, thanks to its pearl snaps, pointed yoke, and classic zigzag stitching. If you’re reading this article, you need to own at least one four of these.

Some cowboys have phones

It’s the 21st century, and some cowboys need phones. It’s just the world we live in. This beautiful, leather nightstand charger from Courant is what I imagine Rip uses (in my fantasies).

Songs of the plains

There’s a straight up troubadour living in the bunkhouse at Yellowstone, and he’s always singing some old country song or another. (It’s Academy Award-winning country singer Ryan Bingham.) If you want to be like that dude, pick up a stunning guitar from Taylor. Also, score a vinyl or two of Bingham’s music, which, when played, will turn your home into a verified yeehaw palace.

Rip’s badass shades

It’s well-documented on the internet that Rip’s primary sunglasses are the pricey Oliver Peoples’ Cliftons, but these more affordable Ray-Ban shades are pretty similar (with the same amazing vibes).

To quote one of the great cowboys of our time, “Giddy-up.”

