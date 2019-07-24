Yep, Trump Is Watching the Mueller Hearing — and Trolling It

Follow along with VICE News as Robert Mueller testifies before Congress.

President Donald Trump, who said he wouldn’t be watching Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony Wednesday, appears to be watching Mueller’s testimony anyway. While tweeting.

“This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.” Chris Wallace @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Trump shared a quote from Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Twitter while apparently watching the network’s live coverage of the highly anticipated hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Wallace — an occasional target of Trump’s rare Fox News criticism in the past — called Mueller’s sparse testimony a “disaster” for Democrats and the reputation of the former special counsel.



“I think this has been a disaster for the Democrats, and I think it’s been a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller,” Wallace said.

“He has been attacked a number of times and you would think that almost anybody else would have defended his own integrity, and the integrity of the investigation,” he continued. “Over and over Mueller just sits silent and allows the attacks from the Republicans to sweep over him and says nothing.”

Mueller says he did not totally exonerate Trump.



Here’s why that matters from @GSW__:



“Mueller didn’t reach a traditional prosecutorial judgement about Trump due to DOJ policy that a sitting president can’t be indicted. That’s not the same thing as saying Trump is innocent.” pic.twitter.com/XSdUbtH6s6 — VICE News (@VICENews) July 24, 2019

If Trump’s watching, he also likely knows at this point that Mueller has specifically said the president wasn’t exonerated by the Special Counsel’s investigation into whether he obstructed justice.

Before the hearing even began, Trump was rage-tweeting into Tuesday night saying he was a “very innocent president.” He then kicked off the morning with a classic: “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

“Mueller was asked whether or not the investigation was impeded in any way, and he said no.” In other words, there was NO OBSTRUCTION. @KatiePavlich @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

