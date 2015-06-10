Yes, Armin Remixed the ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme Song

Many musicians—from Sigur Rós to Mastadon—have made songs to promote Game of Thrones on HBO. Still, it’s somewhat surprising that Armin van Buuren has joined them. For a while now, the Dutch DJ/producer has played excerpts from a remix of the show’s opening (composed by Ramin Djawadi) at festivals, but behold, the Armin wanted to finally drop his remix in full. According to van Buuren, he made the mix at the request of the series’ producers. In other words, this shit is really official.



It seems that winter has come back.

Videos by VICE

Armin van Buuren is not in Westeros, but you can find him on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

Originally published on THUMP Brasil.