Yes, ‘Astro Bot’ Does Deserve to Win Game of the Year

The Game Awards aired last night, marking its 10th anniversary as one of the best we’ve seen in years from the annual event. Jaw-dropping reveals, stellar performances, and heartfelt recognition for those making a difference in the industry. Snoop Dogg performed to a crowd that seemingly missed their cue for his “Six in the morning!” call and response. Cranky Muppets stars Statler and Waldorf regularly interrupted to heckle host Geoff Keighley over criticisms from his past events. It was a riot! And, to top it all off, the best game of 2024 won its rightful award — Astro Bot is the Game of the Year.

Wait, it’s all ‘Astro Bot’? Always has been

For anyone who’s played Astro Bot, you saw this coming from miles away. For those who haven’t played, well, much like those who question Balatro‘s placement as a nominee, you just don’t understand. I won’t sit here and minimize the efforts of others by saying, “You can feel the love put into Astro Bot!” Obviously, ALL of these devs poured their hearts and souls into these games. And it shows! All six Game of the Year nominees were phenomenal games in their own right.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Team Asobi

Black Myth: Wukong is molded by immense respect for Chinese history and culture. The sense of pride was tangible when Game Science took the stage to accept their award for Best Action Game. Metaphor: ReFantazio pushes the needle forward in storytelling, subverting our expectations of what fiction means, and is dripping with Atlus’ signature artistic style.

Further, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is, quite possibly, one of the most exciting games I’ve played in decades. Its dedication and execution in honoring one of the most iconic games ever made are undeniable. Balatro, a roguelike poker game built upon a relatively simple idea, is nearly impossible to put down — and it was made by one guy!

All six nominees for Game of the Year are fantastic games. Some, even near masterpieces. If we’re talking about Astro Bot, though?

‘Astro Bot’ is just different, man

Astro Bot radiates perfection in nearly every regard. From the very first minute you start playing until the last of its 10-15ish hour runtime, you’re having fun. So much fun. Astro Bot is the digital embodiment of pure joy. The visuals overflow with vibrancy; there’s abundant life packed into every pixel. The countless nods to gaming icons, even beyond Sony’s, mean that everyone has a connection to Astro Bot in one way or another. Whether you’ve been with PlayStation for all 30 years or only walked past its games on a store shelf. You know these characters; you’ve played them and experienced their stories. Whether once or 150 times, Astro Bot finds a way to grab ahold and say, “Hey, remember me? Because I remember you!”

Screenshot: Team Asobi

Most importantly, Astro Bot is a game for everyone. Wukong and Elden Ring excel at what they do, but the Soulslike genre isn’t the most palatable type of game. FF7 and Metaphor are incredibly in-depth works of interactive art, storytelling, and role-playing. But not everyone has the desire to play 100-hour RPGs. Anyone can pick up a light-hearted 3D platformer and instantly vibe with it. No matter your age, your background in gaming, or your skill level — Astro Bot is for you. It’s accessible for kids and adults alike, and it’s why you see parents playing alongside their children as they experience their very first platformer.

beyond spyro. more than crash bandicoot.

When members of Team Asobi took the stage to accept their award, Sebastian Brueckner took a moment to recognize an unnamed company for its immense impact on the industry. A company that shines in excellence in nearly every game it makes and one whose legacy served as inspiration for Team Asobi. I think they’re talking about Xbox, right?

Screenshot: YouTube/The Game Awards

Kidding aside, this is part of what makes Astro Bot so special. It’s not just a celebration of PlayStation’s iconic characters and 30-year history. It’s beyond that. Astro Bot is a love letter to gaming itself, the platforming classics we all grew up with, and the memories we share with them. We’ll never forget the games that shaped us as kids: the Marios, the Banjos, the Spyros — now, for a whole new generation, that’s Astro Bot.