Ye’s Beef With This Comedian Led to a Scathing Diss Track and Problematic Rants—Now He’s Justifying Ye’s Behavior: ‘That’ll Do It’

It’s been four years since Kanye “Ye” West’s beef with Pete Davidson popped off. Things got heated between the two former friends after the SNL alum started dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The relationship clearly set West off, leading to him online bullying Davidson and even releasing a diss track titled “Eazy“. Subsequently, West went in pretty hard on some infamous antisemitic rhetoric, which leads us to Davidson’s new Variety interview.

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During the comprehensive conversation, Davidson was asked if he thought that being half-Jewish was part of why West went on the attack against him. “What people don’t understand about that dude,” he replied, “and I’m not one-one-millionth as talented or influential or powerful as that dude, but I have dealt with a fraction of what he’s had to deal with public-wise—is that’ll do it.”

Kanye West depicted Pete Davidson being decapitated in his music video for the song “Eazy”

“He’s also lost a parent and has mental stuff,” Davidson continued. “And I don’t know how he deals with it or who he has around him. Probably a lot of people who want to be his friend. I’ve had that.”

Davidson went on to explain, “When people are so far up your a** and constantly pushing and provoking you and not showing you love, you want to burn it all. I think it got to a certain point where he was like, ‘Leave me the f**k alone. I’m just going to say crazy s**t.’ There’s zero way he really feels like that.”

Regarding some of the things West said to him, Davidson admitted he was “tripped out” that the rapper didn’t take his transparency about personal mental health struggles into consideration when attacking him. “It’s like he was [saying], ‘Kill yourself.’ And he did push me,” Davidson confessed.

The comedian also had some thoughts on dating Kardashians fresh off her marriage to West. He argued that he thinks he saved some grief for her subsequent partners. “I like to think I got that one out of the way for her, because whoever [she dated next] was gonna get it,” he quipped. “I cleared the path for her to get back into the dating pool.”

“And I was never subjected to anything I didn’t want to be a part of,” Davidson went on to say. “She was super respectful of all of it, but the craze of that lifestyle — being followed everywhere, having security and looking over your shoulder — for a guy with mental stuff, and at the time drug problems, was a little too much for me.

Davidson finally added, “But we’re cool, and I have a lot of love for her. I knew what I was getting into.”

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair