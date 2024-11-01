Yes, You Can Rent a ‘BBL Chair’ in Miami for $20

Apparently, there’s a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) chair that you can rent for just $20 a day. The catch? It’s basically just a lawn chair with a hole cut out of it—and it won’t be gifting you a larger ass anytime soon.

Rather, these chairs are supposed to help relieve pressure on your new buttocks, allowing you to sit comfortably post-surgery.

Videos by VICE

“BBL chair rental $20/day. We do delivery, if you are interested my number is [redacted],” a Miami-based Facebook marketplace ad reads. The post is one of many in the area claiming to rent/sell the same kind of seat.

I mean, I’m pretty sure you can just buy your own cheap chair and cut a hole in it yourself. Or—even better—you can avoid the procedure altogether and potentially save your own life, but I digress.

During a BBL, a surgeon essentially takes fat from other parts of your body (like your hips or belly) and transfers it to your buttocks. It’s one of the most dangerous plastic surgeries in the industry, causing dozens of deaths worldwide.

Miami is well-known for its prevalence of BBL surgeries and BBL recovery—hence the countless BBL chair Facebook marketplace listings.

In a Miami Reddit post, one user asked if the BBL chair was “actually a thing.”

“Is the chair a real thing? Yes. You can’t sit on it for a while directly because it smushes it, and I think it’s also dangerous for the tissue/arteries for clotting,” one person responded.

Another chimed in to spread awareness about the dangers of BBLs.

“Worked at a hospital earlier this year in Miami and one of the first patients I had seen was a BBL gone wrong. Throughout my time there I had seen like 5 BBL’s gone wrong,” they wrote. “The complications are wild and they were in so much pain. I can’t fathom what they must’ve felt at that moment. The doctors who did the operation wouldn’t even show up to see what happened to the patient. Wild.”