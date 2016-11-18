Yet Another Shit Hot Track From Childish Gambino’s Forthcoming Album

Last week Zane Lowe broke a personal record on his Beats 1 show by playing the same song six times in a row. That song was “Me and Your Mama” – the first single from Childish Gambino’s forthcoming album Awaken, My Love! – and, to summarise, I’ve lost track of the amount of tweets I’ve seen throwing up not even unreasonable comparisons to Prince sandwiched between heart eyes emojis. Now the second single has landed. It’s called “Redbone” and, while a little more laid back than “Me and Your Mama”, takes the the soulful, sexy vibe Gambino seems to be on right now and runs with it. Vocally, this is the best he’s ever sounded.

Listen to both tracks below, get psyched and don’t finalise your end of year list yet because the whole album drops on December 2 and it’s predestined to make you lose your shit in a very public way.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

