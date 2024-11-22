The Best Black Friday Deals From YETI to Keep Your Drinks Cold and Your Body Warm

YETI is probably the most well-known brand in the cooler world. If you want to keep your drinks, food, and more colder than Pooh Shiesty (big brrrr), you’ll want to shop YETI. This Black Friday, they have a ton of great deals on Ramblers, solid holiday deal sets, and a rare deal on their killer 45 Hard Cooler.

This Black Friday, YETI is releasing a ton of deals for members of their website, offering 20% off all the items we’ll be covering today. If you’re not currently a member, don’t worry. All you have to do is create an account through their website using your email, and voila! You’re in on some of the coolest deals this holiday season.

In this article, I went through YETI’s site to find the best King Crab Collection deals they’re offering, highlighting the best picks I could find. My favorite deal YETI is offering for Black Friday is their Lowlands Blanket, because while I like my drinks cold, I like to stay nice and warm no matter the occasion.

Quick Look at the Best Yeti Black Friday deals

What We Looked At

When I was looking through the best YETI Black Friday deals the site is currently offering, I had a few things in mind. While everything is 20% off, I wanted to make sure I included a nice variety of products within the article.

Each item stands out in its own way. If you like an item I’ve included but want a different size/color, you can click on the link you like and further customize your choice from YETI’s website. I want to point out that YETI is only offering 20% off on their King Crab Orange color though, so if you want your 8 Dog Bowl in Tropical Pink, you won’t be able to get this discount.

I also checked to make sure each of these products was legitimately useful, and they are. They each have their own goal, which usually revolves around keeping your drinks nice and cold, and they accomplish their goals very well and in their own ways.

Best overall YETI Black Friday deal – Lowlands Blanket

The Lowlands Blanket is one of the few items on offer that’s actually looking to increase temperature, not decrease it. I’m a sucker for a good blanket and YETI’s looks to be tough, durable, and everything else you need from a blanket you’ll be using outdoors.

Right now, this blanket is on sale for $160, saving you $40 by taking advantage of a solid Black Friday deal. It repels pet hair and dirt, you can wash it and dry it in your handy machines at home, and it even comes with a protective carrying case to make transportation easy.

A rare hard cooler deal – 45 Hard Cooler

YETI, like Nintendo, is a company that offers such great, quality products, that they don’t really need to offer discounts. This Black Friday, they’re shaking things up with a rare deal on their 45 Hard Cooler in the King Orange Crab color.

This hard cooler can store up to 54 cans of beer/cold brew/Diet Dr. Pepper (a personal fave), 37 pounds of ice, or whatever else you want to bring with you. This Black Friday you can save a substantial $60 on this hard cooler in a deal that won’t last much longer.

Keep your drink cold for hours – Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug (with Straw Lid)

Ramblers are all the rage these days, and I’m not talking about that annoying guy who won’t stop talking (looking at you, Allen). YETI’s Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug (with Straw Lid) is a great way to keep your favorite drink cold for a lot longer than you’d expect.

Right now, you can save $9 on this reliable rambler. No matter if you like your morning cup of coffee cold like I do, or if you just want a cupholder-compatible rambler that won’t spill while you’re driving, this 42oz wonder will get the job done easily. If you want a smaller size, YETI is offering the same deal on their 25oz and 32oz versions as well.

Shaken, not stirred – The Shake Things Up Set

While YETI is offering a ton of great deals on individual products like the ones we’ve covered above, they’re also offering the same 20% off on three great gift sets. The first is The Shake Things Up Set which comes with one 20oz cocktail shaker and two 10oz stackable lowball ramblers.

YETI is only offering deals on their sets through 11/26, so act quickly if you want to get this great gift set for your partner/mother/mayor or whoever you’re shopping for. You can save $20 on The Shake Things Up Set for the next few days, which basically sees you getting one of the 10oz lowballs for free.

Every country is wine country – The Wine Country Set

I like drinking wine because it makes me feel like I’m better than people. If you’re like me (or just a normal wine enjoyer), you’ll love The Wine Country Set. It’s another great selection currently priced at 20% off, and this Black Friday you can save a total of $24 at checkout.

The Wine Country Set comes with a Rambler Wine Chiller for your favorite vino and two 10oz Rambler Wine Tumblers so you can double-fist your beverage, or share it with someone else if that’s more your speed.

You ARE the party – The Bring The Party Set

The last of the gift set deals YETI is offering might be the most exciting one yet, as The Bring The Party Set is exactly as its name implies. Forget being the life of the party, with this set, you are the party.

This set comes with a badass Rambler Beverage Bucket and 2 Rambler 10oz Wine Tumblers so you have plenty of booze to bring with you and two handy tumblers to pour them into. You can save a tidy $40 on this deal right now through YETI’s great Black Friday offerings.

Built for daily hauls – 20 Carryall Tote Bag

If you’re looking to keep a ton of great drinks cold as hell while you’re traveling, the 20 Carryall Tote Bag should grab your attention. It’s made for daily carrying and is the perfect tote bag to take with you to class, the gym, or your favorite BYOB event.

You can fit a lot of YETI’s other products in the bag, including the 36oz Rambler Bottle and all Yonder Bottles. You can save $26 on this solid tote bag this Black Friday by grabbing the 20 Carryall in the bright King Crab Orange color.

Put the day on your back – M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

The M20 Backpack Soft Cooler is one of the biggest deals YETI is offering this Black Friday. You can save $65 on this mega backpack cooler, allowing you to fit an entire 36-pack right on your back (if you’re strong enough to carry that much).

This awesome cooler backpack can also fit 22 lbs of ice and is compatible with most wine bottles (just like my ex). If you want a tough, sturdy backpack capable of being almost unreasonably cold (again, just like my ex), check out the M20 Backpack Soft Cooler from YETI.

Almost too much storage – 60 Wheeled Cooler

While the M20 Backpack Soft Cooler is one of the biggest deals YETI is offering this holiday season, it doesn’t get bigger than the 60 Wheeled Cooler. Not only can you store a staggering 98 cans in this bad boy, but right now, you can save $90 through YETI’s Black Friday deals as well.

The 60 Wheeled Cooler can also carry 68 lbs. of ice, allowing you to carry so much frozen water Frosty the Snowman might get jealous. This is the biggest and baddest cooler YETI is offering, and if you’re trying to party with like 20+ people at once, this is the cooler for you.

Best YETI deal for kids – Jr. 12 oz Kids Water Bottle

We adults can’t have all the fun. YETI made sure to keep your kids in mind this Black Friday with a great deal on the Jr. 12 oz Kids Water Bottle. If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer and wouldn’t mind saving $5, this water bottle is a great pick for your little one.

It’s ultra durable so you don’t have to worry about your kid knocking it off their desk at school and is even dishwasher safe so you can wash it off after they ‘accidentally’ throw it in the mud. Check out the Jr. 12 oz Kids Water Bottle if you want a reliable gift for your kid, or if you like drinking your favorite beverages 12 ounces at a time.

Best clothing deal from YETI – Short Sleeve T-Shirt

I wouldn’t have guessed that YETI makes cool clothes, and they’ve proved me wrong with their simple Short Sleeve T-Shirt. It’s a clean, classic-fit shirt ready for any occasion.

Through YETI’s Black Friday deals, you can save a nice $5 on this shirt, making it a great gift for this upcoming holiday season.

Best deal for dog lovers – 8 Dog Bowl

You didn’t think we forgot about your dog, did you? As a dog lover myself (shoutout Bella), I had to include the 8 Dog Bowl from YETI on this list of their best Black Friday deals. It’s a dent-resistant bowl perfect for dog food, water, or whatever else you feed your dog.

For Black Friday, YETI is offering a $10 saving on this slip-resistant item, allowing you to save money while your furry best friend grabs a bite to eat, drinks some agua, or wonders why you didn’t get them this bowl sooner.