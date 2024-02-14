Sorry, This YETI Tumbler Is Better Than Stanley (and Way Cheaper)

People are obsessed with the Stanley Quencher right now, or so I hear. The craze seems to have started with a long, slow burn up to this point, as the brand’s cups became a status symbol for the TikTok-obsessed over the past few years. But after a few inciting incidents (as the F.B.I. profilers on Criminal Minds would call ‘em) of late—namely, recent holiday sales sparking in-store anarchy across the country and a woman claiming her Stanley cup survived a car fire—demand for the brand’s (frankly pretty normal, IMO) cups has skyrocketed.

I don’t really get it, and also couldn’t care less, because I’m team YETI ‘til I die. For me, the outdoor brand’s ultra-durable, gorpcore-chic gear simply hits on every level. From YETI’s coolers (the Roadie 48 absolutely rules) to its nearly indestructible water bottle, I’m convinced that the brand makes exclusively GOAT material. My first brush with the brand’s greatness came in the form of a portable coffee tumbler I bought myself as a gift when I started my first office job years ago. And though I now have many wonderful YETI pieces that I love, it is perhaps the [takes deep breath] 10-ounce Rambler Stackable Lowball mug—coincidentally a modern, scaled-down version of my original mug—that brings me the deepest joy.

Oh, YETI 10-ounce Rambler Stackable Lowball mug, shall I compare thee to a different brand’s insulated mug? Thou art more lovely and more temperate, and thou keeps coffee and hot toddies warm for hours. So long as men can breathe or eyes can see, so long will this tumbler give life to my coffee [takes sip of hot coffee and bows to empty room].

Real talk, I truly believe that even Shakespeare, who didn’t know about YETI (and maybe didn’t even know about coffee) would have descended into a Dale Cooper-like obsession with java and written an unhinged, coffee-fuelled masterpiece (perhaps the first Fast and Furious screenplay?) had he taken even one sip from this bad boy. Anyway, if references to Shakespeare and Twin Peaks haven’t yet sold you on the YETI 10-ounce lowball stackable mug’s superiority, then read on, ye skeptics. This mug is undeniably great.

Stanley clout-seekers, let it be known—this mug is not flashy, to the degree that it doesn’t even have a handle (which definitely adds to its attractive, minimalist mystique). It doesn’t really fit in a car cup holder, because it’s a wide guy. Yet, inside this seemingly basic mug lies a double-wall, kitchen-grade stainless steel frame, which becomes vacuum-sealed once the leak-proof lid is applied. When Consumer Reports tested the mug, they found that it kept liquids hot for over four hours; and in my extensive errand, road trip, and vacation sipping experiences (more on this soon), I’d concur that I can depend on it for at least that long. Additionally, the lid doesn’t have one of those basic-ass always-open holes to drink out of (which simply releases precious heat), nor does it have a difficult-to-pop lid that’s almost guaranteed to make you spill super hot coffee in your lap while you’re driving. This baby uses YETI’s patented MagSlider™ technology, i.e. a magnetic lid that slides back and forth to open and close, and takes about as much effort as giving yourself a thumbs up for buying it does. And the kicker? It’s only $20 (and you don’t have to risk getting your ass beat in a chaotic Target line to get one).

I am not kidding when I say that this mug is a very important part of my life. Sitting on the back patio during the super hot Chicago summer with a cold cocktail? Gotta have it in the mug. Going on a road trip? I will start things off right by making a killer latte and putting it in this tumbler. Doing errands around town before noon? I cannot leave home without a full mug of coffee (which will certainly still be warm when I get home, if I haven’t finished it). I regularly visit a family member’s cabin in Michigan, and I wouldn’t dream of going without this mug, which is basically my rural travel security blanket. There, I use it for everything from coffee and hot toddies to Negronis and whiskey on the rocks.

It’s easy to clean, looks ultra chill, and, most importantly, keeps drinks at their ideal temp for a comically long time. Too often have I mindlessly gone in for a sip of coffee or tea an hour after pouring it, almost burning myself because it was still hot.

At this price (again, it’s goddamn $20), I cannot recommend highly enough making this tumbler a staple of your home and travel beverage situations. Once acquired, all you’ll have left to do is learn to make coffee and cocktails worthy of it.

Buy the YETI Rambler 10-ounce Stackable Lowball mug here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.