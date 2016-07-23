YG and Nipsey Hussle Cleaned Up “FDT” for ‘The Nightly Show’ and It Was Still Awesome



Photo via YG on Twitter

YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “Fuck Donald Trump” is among the most incisive pieces of criticism to have come out through this awful, seemingly endless election cycle. Its lyrics are smart, its delivery is brutal, and it’s almost impossible to listen to just once.

Videos by VICE

Last night, the Californian rappers took the track to Larry Wilmore’s The Nightly Show and cleaned it up a little for all those little impressionable kids who are still awake at around midnight. Instead of “Fuck Donald Trump” through the chorus, we get “No Donald Trump” which should sound less biting. But I prefer to think about it with a comma in there: a patronizing, head-shaking rebuttal of the stubborn little piece of small-handed blubber. “No, Donald Trump.” No.

Watch it below, then go listen to the original version 15 times.



Follow Noisey on Twitter.