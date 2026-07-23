YG Detained by Police Over Murder Investigation of Rapper Killed at Snoop Dogg Concert

Compton rapper YG was detained by California police over a murder investigation.

On July 23, 2026, TMZ reported that authorities detained YG in connection with the death of fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler. The two men reportedly had beef, but YG has denied any involvement with Drakeo’s murder.

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Ultimately, YG was released without any charges or arrest.

Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death at a Snoop Dogg concert in 2021

Back in 2021, the hip-hop world was rattled when Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death. The tragic incident took place backstage at the Snoop Dogg-headlining Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles, per Complex.

Drakeo, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was 28 years old at the time of his death. According to the LA Times, a source “with direct knowledge of the incident” shared what they witnessed. They claimed Drakeo was wounded when an altercation broke out backstage at the concert. This caused organizers to halt the show.

In response, a Live Nation spokesperson told the LA Times: “There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

YG seemingly addressed Drakeo’s murder on his 2026 album ‘The Gentlemen’s Club’

On June 19, YG released his newest album, The Gentlemen’s Club. That record features a track titled “We Know the Truth“. This song seems to reference Drakeo the Ruler’s murder.

IN the song, YG raps: “They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that / Well, if that was true, you’d be a f**king rat / And I’d be in the cell sleeping on a rack / But too bad that ain’t a f**king fact.”

He goes on to rap: “I got paid six hundred for that show / So why would I tell a na to f**k it up, though? / And this a fact you should know / Slim just died, I wasn’t worried about bro / I came to get the dough, was finna hit the stage / Then I heard how y’all heard, somebody got hit with a blade / I heard nas saying, ‘YG paid’ / Stop lying, n***a, come run YG fade.”

It is currently unknown if police have any solid leads on Drakeo the Ruler’s murderer.

Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET