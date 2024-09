You gotta love big-ass world premieres, right? Since its inception, OVO Sound Radio has taken great pleasure in dropping new tracks that stick around forever, like this year’s “Summer Sixteen” by Drake, and A$AP Mob’s “Yamborghini High.” Tonight, OVO dropped a brand new song “Why You Always Hating” by Los Angeles’s YG, featuring OVO Sound head honcho Drake and up and coming star Kamaiyah. It’s a stinger of a track, all three rappers working off of each other from verse to verse.