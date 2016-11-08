YG Is Giving Away Blood-Red “Fuck Donald Trump” Bagels in Compton Today

YG has ended up one of the most politically-active musicians this year through releasing “Fuck Donald Trump,” the enduring, unofficial theme song of the fed-up American masses. It’s a song that withstood a Macklemore and G-Eazy remix,​ so it’s no surprise that on U.S. election day, YG is taking the song to its zenith by unleashing it in its true form: bagels.

As Pitchfork reports, hand-rolled, red “Fuck Donald Trump” bagels will be given away for free in YG’s hometown of Compton, CA, after the polls open for voting at 8 AM Pacific time. Apparently, supplies are limited. We’re not sure if the bagels are to be eaten as a symbolic act of biting into Trump’s signature red hat or if they’re to be stored as keepsakes. (but then you’d have a stale red bagel in your house or wherever, which would be weird) In any case, here’s the anthem, get your damn hands up.

Phil is Canadian and begging America to not plunge the world into chaos today. He’s on Twitter.

