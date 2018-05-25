YG Drops New Track With Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz

YG has released another single from his forthcoming third album Stay Dangerous. “Big Bank”, produced by DJ Mustard, features Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz. First teased on YG’s and Minaj’s respective Instagram accounts, “Big Bank” dropped at midnight, Friday morning. “Big Bank” is the second single YG has released from Stay Dangerous, following “Suu Whoop”, which the Compton rapper dropped in February. Listen to “Big Bank” below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/6KvLHOtpefcbqclsdfkQxx

Stay Dangerous is YG’s third album for Def Jam, following 2016’s Still Brazy and 2014’s My Krazy Life. YG and Minaj previously collaborated back in 2014, and 2 Chainz guested on YG’s 2012 track “#Grindmode”. Stay Dangerous is expected on June 22nd, through Def Jam.



Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.