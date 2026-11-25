YNW Melly has scored a major court victory ahead of his retrial on a double-murder charge. Essentially, the rapper won a ruling that will block old evidence from being used in the new trial.

According to All Hip-Hop, Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein granted the defense motion, which covers evidence found in 2024 warrant searches. That evidence includes information taken from an iPhone, as well as from Instagram, Snapchat and Google accounts.

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Fein noted that the judge who signed the warrants had not been informed of a prior ruling on evidence. They also had not been notified that both the prosecutors and defence team had appealed parts of it. Fein asserts that, had that judge known of the earlier ruling, he would never have signed the warrants.

“But at least at this point,” he said in court, “the motion to suppress is granted in full.”

One prosecutor explained that the state waited for a decision from the appeals court before disclosing the warrants. Melly’s attorneys argued that this didn’t explain why the prior ruling was excluded from the applications. Fein clarified that he would put his ruling in writing.

A judge ruled that some old evidence used in YNW Melly’s previous trial is inadmissible in the retrial

YNW Melly is charged with double first-degree murder in the October 2018 deaths of Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was placed on trial in 2023, but in July of that year the case ended without a verdict. The jurors could not agree on a vrdict.

The new trial is set to begin in early 2027. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6.

A judge previously allowed evidence that was found on an iCloud account associated with YNW Melly

Fein’s new ruling covers warrants that Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal had previously upheld. In October 2025, Judge John Murphy reviewed the warrants and allowed certain evidence to be admitted.

Murphy examined over a dozen warrants, with one being for a cloud account that was linked to Melly’s iPhone. Detectives wanted to investigate this account because they wanted to know Melly’s whereabouts at the time of the killings, for which he’s charged. No date range was given by their application or the warrant.

Ultimately, Murphy allowed five categories of evidence from that cloud account. However, he limited each to three time perioed: the shooting, the few hours before, and the few hours after.

Prosecutors had not defended the warrants as written; rather, they argued that investigators would have discovered and/or obtained the evidence anyway. Melly’s lawyers, however, wanted the judge to throw out all the evidence from those warrants.

Notably, the ruling does not determine the fate of the evidence connected to Melly’s lyrics, alibis, or alleged gang ties. That will all likely be presented to the jury in the new trial.

Photo by Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images