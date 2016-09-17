Yogi Couple Bends Their Bodies into Muscular Geometric Art

The mood is sensual yet strong in a series of mesmerizing photos capturing a human knot that contorts itself into levitating diamonds and double-sided line extensions. If you cannot tell at first glance, these symmetrical images are the creations of two bodies, intertwined and harnessing every curve and crevice in order to form shapes and typography. The photographer Arthur Cadre‘s subjects in Colorful Encounters are no average artists, either—they’re yogis, a couple in fact, who were selected by Cadre to realize his vision of melding geometry and the natural contours of the human body. Cadre lights his subjects with the warm glow of fiery pinks and fading purples to contrast and highlight the lines of his human geometries.

The French photographer is no stranger to the sometimes unfathomable limits of muscle, skin, and skeleton; the artist himself is a professional contortionist, and often presents his nimble frame in unearthly shapes, in Wonderland Creatures.

To view more photography and video art from Arthur Cadre, visit his website, here.

