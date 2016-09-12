Yolandi Says Die Antwoord Aren’t Breaking up After All



There are clearly very few quiet weeks for Die Antwoord. Some of that is likely down to the imminent release of Mount Ninji and Da Nice Time Kid, their fourth studio album, and the inevitably odd, brightly-colored promos and videos that the band have released to back it up. But then there’s shit like the South African duo’s public anger at Suicide Squad director David Ayer for “jockin” their style in the movie, for example. They’ve never been the types to back off or back down.

So maybe it should come as no surprise that the band are not, in fact, breaking up, despite what was said in an interview in Exclaim! late last week. Yolandi Visser posted on Instagram Saturday that the piece “totally twisted our words and took what we said completely out of context.”



A reminder: the piece, written by Daryl Keating, said that the band would split in 2017 with Ninja quoted as saying “the band dies on that day[…] it’s all over. I feel beautiful about it. I’m not scared of the end. I’m a Ninja. I’m not scared of death.”

Yolandi’s response doesn’t seem to completely refute that. “All we said was next year we will be working on our 5th final DA album & then continue to shoot a DA feature film,” she wrote. The word “final” suggests that, well, yeah, the Die Antwoord that releases records is dead as we know it. But, then again, the band has never been simply a conventional studio duo. Yolandi and Ninja won’t stop working together, it seems, and the name Die Antwoord will live on in their projects.

