Listen to the Last Ever Full-Length LP From Royksopp, ‘The Inevitable End’

Royksopp’s latest LP, The Inevitable End, will be their fifth and final album. Why? The band say it feels like a goodbye to the traditional album format.

“In our consecutive run of albums, we have been able to say what we want to say and do what we want to do with the LP. We’re not going to stop making music, but the album format as such, this is the last thing from us.”, Svein explains. Instead, you can imagine the band exploring an alternative form of distribution – whether that’s putting out a one-off record that’s going to be auctioned off or pushing out an album through BitTorrent, it’s going to differ from simply putting another Royksopp LP on the shelves.

Videos by VICE

The Inevitable End is the group’s second release in the last six months. This time around they’ve added a darker shade, bolstered up the lyrics, and created something that’s overly more personal than anything they’ve ever put out. The record is out November 10 and we’ve got the exclusive stream below.