YOU ARE AT THE FUCKING PARTY

For some reason it takes everyone in your office somewhere between ten minutes and an hour-and-a-half to go from “standing by your desks with your coats on” to “actually exiting the building you work in, the door just a handful of metres away” because people keep getting lost, going for last-minute wees, checking on Google Maps how to get to the venue, double-checking where the venue even is, coming out of the bathroom slightly-too-glammed-up for what is just a fun party among colleagues, sending a last-minute email (anyone who delays you all leaving for a party to send one email should be uninvited from the party, sorry) (amendment: anyone doing literally one scrap of work on party day should be shunned from the party and possibly fired from their job), and then finally you all pile into either two awaiting Big Cabs outside, walk 20 minutes to the venue nearby (one sole lazy person will always get the bus at this point) or, for some reason, you all go to the Tube together and stand up on the train. None of these moments are good. None of these moments get you buzzed.

When you arrive at the venue (one of three options: slightly too-large event space that’s geared out like a Jamie’s Italian; Back Room of a Slightly More Expensive Pub Than You Lot Normally Go To; very large meeting room in another office building, a nicer office building, connected to the one you work in day-to-day) you are handed a single plastic flute of fizzy wine and then asked to put your coats on one big pub sofa that has been designated The Coat Pile, then stand near some stairs so a boss or CEO you’ve never really seen before makes an endless and boring speech. “A great year,” they say, “of course… some difficulties.” You remember that appraisal meeting two weeks ago where you asked for your first raise in 24 months. That’s not happening, is it? “Thanks go out to [ long list of every department except the one you work in], [20 more minutes of shit about how 2019 is going to be the best year yet], [ weak round of applause]. Now: let’s celebrate Christmas!”

You’ve learned nothing and your legs are tired. Everyone rushes off to the bathroom at once. Every alcoholic unit you put in your body today has buzzed out of it again already. You have three options: